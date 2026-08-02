Hi Everyone

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for help for our absolute baby, Buddy. Buddy is our incredibly sweet, loving 2-year-old Pocket Bully, and he is our only dog.

Recently, he injured his leg and is in desperate need of medical care. After looking into our options, we are deeply concerned that he will need surgery to recover. As many of you know, emergency vet care and surgeries are incredibly expensive, and we are struggling to cover these unexpected costs.

Buddy is a huge part of our family, and seeing him in pain is breaking our hearts. Any contribution—no matter how small—will go directly toward his vet exams, X-rays, and treatment. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this link would mean the world to us.



