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Buddy Cary Bone Cancer Medical Fund

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$22,220 USD

Fundraiser created byGabrielle Leitermann

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gabrielle Leitermann

Buddy Cary Bone Cancer Medical Fund

Raphael (Buddy) Cary was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive bone cancer, for the second time in three years.

           In 2023, Buddy went in with concern about his jaw being swollen after his retainer no longer fit his teeth. After a series of tests, doctors confirmed a rare bone cancer in his jaw. In July of 2023, Buddy went through an extensive surgery to remove the cancer, a surgery that required weeks of recovery, as well as reconstruction that continued even through the beginning of this year.

           The surgery was successful; Buddy was cancer-free. Over the past three years, despite “battle scars” and continued monitoring, Buddy has married his best friend Michaela, completed Police Academy and began his dream career as a police officer for the Wausau Police Department, and welcomed a roly poly baby named Charlie in October of 2025.

           In the early months of 2026 Buddy began experiencing back pain, originally hoped to be a pinched nerve or something similar. Concern grew with the knowledge of his past cancer experience. After an MRI and other tests, scans, and second opinions, Buddy was recently diagnosed with the same bone cancer as in 2023. This is being treated as Stage IV due to the cancer now being in his pelvis, right femur, and multiple spots in his back, the latter of which was causing the initial back pain. Due to how brittle Buddy’s leg has become, he went through surgery on June 11 to insert a rod into his leg, as the bone breaking later could hinder cancer treatment. After a couple weeks of healing Buddy will begin 42 weeks of chemotherapy, and other cancer treatment. 

           The next year will be decidedly difficult for Buddy and Michaela as they begin a period of vigorous cancer treatment with Buddy as an official cancer patient once again. Many of you know and love this sweet little family; they are an active part of our community and a joy to all who encounter them. Buddy is a delight and brings a smile to every room he enters; his devotion to God, love for Michaela and Charlie, and dedication as a police officer are surely an inspiration. As his sister-in-law, I speak for my whole family when I say how proud we are of Buddy as he has become one of our own, and we look forward to when he can continue to serve his community once again as a police officer. Although uncertainty lies ahead, Michaela is the perfect companion and support system for such a tremendous journey as she carries on with the patience and dedication of a loving wife and mother. 

           Please consider donating to help Buddy and Michaela through the long journey that awaits them. Various expenses they will be dealing with over the next year at least include insurance deductibles and other medical payments, travel costs for appointments at Mayo Clinic, and other expenses from past cancer treatments and follow up. 

           Buddy and Michaela are incredibly grateful for the village of prayers and support for them. As always, prayers are priceless and hugely appreciated as we lean on God and His Plan. God bless you all!


Please note: Although my name is listed as the receiver of funds, I am only managing this account for Buddy and Michaela. All proceeds go directly to Buddy and Michaela. Thank you!

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