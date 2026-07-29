Buddy and Becky home fund

Buddy and Becky are two hardworking people who have always been the first to help others, whether friends or strangers, never expecting anything in return. Despite living with disabilities, they are using what little resources they have to build their new home instead of living in a shed, and provide for their adopted son.

Many months, their disability income is stretched so thin that putting full meals on the table becomes a challenge. They are actively seeking assistance through available programs, but they need some support to help them through this difficult period.

Any contribution, no matter the size, would be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward helping their family meet basic needs and continue rebuilding their home. Asking for help is not easy for Buddy and Becky, but they are grateful for any kindness and support shown to their family during this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read their story and for any assistance you may be able to provide.



