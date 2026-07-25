Bubbys Teefs

This started out as a request to help pay for vet bills to get Bubby a much needed teeth cleaning and some extractions. I took him in for a consultation and ended up getting x rays and a blood test to see if he could physically handle being put under for the cleaning. Unfortunately the blood test revealed that Bubby was in kidney failure and the prognosis was not good. He was suffering and had gone from 10 pounds in May to 7 pounds today. The vet said he was suffering so I had to do the thing... I never planned on returning home without him. I adopted Bubby as a stray a year ago hoping to be his champion and make up for the abuse he had suffered as a stray and I hope I was able to give him the best life imaginable for a cat that humans had let down and disappointed. After the tests and the euthanasia the bill was $910. Im asking for a little help covering the bill. I understand times are hard for everyone and if you cant help with a small donation please say a little prayer for my sweet boy Bubby. I will post the bill later. I left it in my sisters car. Im so broken hearted it had to end this way.