BU Housing Emergency

Hi all!





I recently got accepted into the Master of Science in Global Marketing Management (MSGMM) at Boston University this fall and have been honored to receive a merit scholarship from BU and my tuition is covered by a private student loan. I'm ready to take this leap but there is a massive hurdle in front of me.





Classes start September 2nd and I've yet to secure housing and make the transition to the city by my ideal move in date of July 20th. Between the rising cost of living and a sudden shift in financial circumstances, The little funds I have saved will not be enough to cover upfront costs for an apartment off campus. Without immediate help, I face a housing crisis. I am asking for help to fund the costs of this emergency move. Every dollar goes directly toward relocation and living expenses.





Here's how your contribution helps:

$10 covers lunch during an apartment hunting trip $35 covers a train ticket to view apartments $50 goes directly into an emergency holding fund

Whether you donate $10 or $100, I am eternally grateful. You are not only preventing a housing crisis, you are keeping my dream of attending BU MET alive.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart!



