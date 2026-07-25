Faith Over Fear My Third Battle With Cancer

Hey friends and family,

I wish this wasn’t a story I had to tell again — but cancer has returned for a third time.

It’s been five years since my first diagnosis, and each round has tested me in new ways. Every time, I’ve watched God show up — sometimes through healing, sometimes through people, and always through peace that only He can give. This time, He’s challenging me once again to take my faith to a deeper level — to trust that He’s working even when I can’t see it, and to believe this will be the final round of this fight.

I’m blessed to have incredible support from my church, my coworkers, my friends, and my family. I also work for a wonderful small company that gives me time, encouragement, and solid insurance. But as anyone who’s been through something like this knows — even with good coverage, the upfront costs, travel, and follow-up care add up fast. On top of that, I’m still carrying bills from the last two battles.

That’s why I’ve set a goal of $12,000 — to help cover the out-of-pocket costs and ease some of the financial pressure while I focus on getting well.

If you’ve been wondering how to help, this is one meaningful way to bless the situation. Whether it’s $10, $20, $50, or whatever amount you feel led to give, it all makes a real difference. Every prayer, every word of encouragement, every share — they all help carry this load.

I truly believe that God already has the healing in motion. My part is to keep walking by faith, one day at a time. Thank you for standing with me, for praying, for giving, and for reminding me that I’m not fighting alone.

Here’s to faith over fear, peace over worry, and the confidence that God’s got this. 🙏