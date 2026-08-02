Bryan’s ps5

He’s broke and lives in westlake and has had a ps4 since it came out. And broken iPhone 8 that’s dies in 5 mins. Behind 4 months of rent and his dream is to have a ps5 to play Roblox. And he’s autistic suffers of severe dandruff and hemorriods. He’s part of a family with a single mother and 7 siblings with all autism. His mom beats him with beer bottles everyday and can’t afford weekly groceries and depends on ebt and tax returns. And lastly he’s sadly circumcised:(