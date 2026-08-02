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brwnvegapunk: The Silver Lining Trading

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAutrey McAdory

brwnvegapunk: The Silver Lining Trading

brwnvegapunk: The Silver Lining No Speculationals TradingSystem

Help Me Fund a Live Cash Trading Account for My Proprietary Trading System


I'm raising funds to launch a live cash trading account for a proprietary algorithmic trading system that I've designed and developed.


The goal is to fund the account with enough settled cash to support disciplined live testing using only my own capital—without borrowing on margin. This will allow me to evaluate the system under real market conditions while following the rules that apply to cash accounts.


Because this project contains proprietary intellectual property, I won't be sharing the underlying code or trading methodology publicly. My focus is on responsibly validating and refining the system while protecting the work I've created.


Funding Goal: $30,000


The funds will be used for:


- Capitalizing a live cash trading account

- Market data and brokerage costs

- Software hosting and computing resources

- Continued research, testing, and development


This fundraiser supports the development and evaluation of an independent software project. It is not an investment opportunity. Donations do not provide ownership, equity, or any promise of financial returns.


If you're able to contribute or share this campaign, I sincerely appreciate your support. Every donation helps move this project from development into real-world testing.

Also!!!!!!


Why This Project Is Different


This project is built around a proprietary market analysis framework developed through extensive independent research and software development.


Rather than relying on conventional trading methods or publicly available strategies, the system uses a unique decision-making process designed to evaluate changing market conditions and respond according to a defined set of proprietary rules.


The project is focused on:


- Proprietary financial technology developed from the ground up

- A structured framework for navigating changing market environments

- Intelligent capital management designed to emphasize discipline over emotion

- Continuous refinement through live market observation and data-driven research

- Independent innovation with long-term scalability in mind


To protect the intellectual property behind the project, the technical architecture and methodology will remain confidential.


The purpose of this fundraiser is to help transition the project from development into live validation with dedicated capital. Your support will fund the resources necessary to evaluate the technology under real market conditions and continue its evolution.


This campaign supports software development and research only. It is not an investment opportunity, and contributors will not receive ownership, equity, or financial returns.

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