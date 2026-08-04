Brothers Seeking a Future: University & School Fun

I'm raising funds to pay for my university tuition and my younger brother's school fees. We lost our parents when my brother was only one year old, and I have been taking care of him by myself ever since. We struggle even to feed ourselves. I take any odd jobs I can find, but with the severe drought, the financial crisis in our country, and the constant threat of terrorist persecution, it is hard to change our path. Education is our chance at a better life, and your support would mean so much to us.