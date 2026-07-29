brother’s birthday gift 🎂

hello guys i was wondering if you could help me gather up some cash for my brothers bday i wanted to get him a xbox one because he has a xbox 360 and my family we aren’t the richest to be wasting money on “dumb” stuff they say cause the first time i ever got a conosel i would always be on the game cause it was super addicting and i just want my brother to get something better for his birthday sorry if this really isn’t a good story for him but his birthday is in 2 months and i was wondering you guys could please and donate some cash please and thank you.