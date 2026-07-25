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Brother Derrick needs our help!

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAurelle Herard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Aurelle Herard

Brother Derrick needs our help!

For nearly 30 years, my friend Derrick has been imprisoned for a crime he maintains he did not commit.

In 1998, Derrick was convicted under Florida's law of principals as an accomplice to a robbery committed by two other men and was sentenced to life in prison. While those who actually carried out the robbery eventually regained their freedom, Derrick remains incarcerated.

Over the years, serious questions have emerged about the fairness of his trial. His case involves allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, misleading testimony, and evidence that was never properly considered. For decades, information pointing toward his innocence has struggled to receive meaningful review in the courts.

Derrick grew up in Sanford, Florida, where he enjoyed the same things many young people do—friends, family, and the excitement of life in a growing community. In 1998, he was only 25 years old.

On the night that changed his life forever, Derrick had argued with his girlfriend and was dealing with anxiety and depression. Looking to clear his head, he stopped at a local residence to purchase marijuana. While there, armed men suddenly emerged from the darkness and carried out a robbery.

According to Derrick, he was not part of the plan. He was caught in the middle of a situation he neither expected nor controlled. The robbers demanded drugs, money, and firearms, threatening violence if their demands were not met. Faced with a terrifying situation, Derrick cooperated out of fear for his own safety and the safety of others present.

That decision would alter the course of his life forever.

Despite maintaining his innocence from the beginning, Derrick was convicted and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

During his incarceration, Derrick has devoted himself to personal growth, education, and faith. He has spent countless hours studying Florida law and pursuing every legal avenue available to prove his innocence. He has filed petitions, researched legal issues, and fought tirelessly for a chance to have his claims heard.

His journey has not been easy.

Years behind bars have taken a toll on his health. Derrick now suffers from glaucoma and other age-related challenges. Yet he continues to persevere. He spends much of his time reading, writing, and encouraging others through his faith.

Derrick is also an accomplished writer. Under the pen name "Dedekiah," he has published spiritual and reflective works through the American Prison Writing Archive at Johns Hopkins University. His writings chronicle both his hardships and his determination to find purpose despite decades of incarceration.

Most importantly, Derrick has never abandoned hope.

In recent years, new information has surfaced that supports his long-standing claims of innocence. Witness statements and evidence that were not fully explored at trial raise serious questions about the prosecution's theory of the case. One individual who later admitted involvement described Derrick not as a mastermind or willing participant, but as someone who became trapped in circumstances beyond his control.

Although courts have acknowledged concerns regarding aspects of the prosecution's conduct, procedural barriers have repeatedly prevented a full examination of the evidence supporting Derrick's innocence.

Today, Derrick needs experienced legal representation to continue fighting for justice.

After nearly three decades in prison, he has exhausted the options available to him as a self-represented inmate. To move forward, he needs qualified legal counsel capable of reviewing the evidence, investigating the case, and pursuing the remedies that may finally allow the truth to be heard.

We are seeking to raise $15,000 to help cover legal expenses associated with reviewing and pursuing Derrick's case.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Derrick in your prayers.

As someone who has known Derrick for many years, I truly believe he deserves the opportunity to have all of the evidence fairly considered. Whether you contribute financially, share his story, or simply offer words of encouragement, your support means more than you know.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

Thank you for taking the time to read Derrick's story and for considering helping him in his pursuit of justice.

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