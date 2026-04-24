Brother and Sister Adoption

We have been blessed to be able to save our two beautiful grandbabies from a terrible drug addicted encironment. Both were in the neonatal intensive care unit for drug withdrawels as newly born infants. They were subject to be put into the social sercice network but we could not let that happen. We have both babies living with us and fighting the system to be able to keep them out of the foster care system. Please help us in our fight to be able to adopt and let these babies grow up in a safe and nurturing home.l, with family.



