Reality Based Simulation Equipment Investment

We're currently planning on investing in equipment and software in the coming months to conduct reality-based training simulations for concealed carry holders, security and law enforcement professionals to not only improve their accuracy but also their situational awareness, problem solving skills and de-escalation techniques in a safe and controlled environment. In order to best meet the needs of our clients, this investment will allow us to provide mobile training at an affordable rate. Furthermore, this also adds as a fun activity for bachelor/bachelorette parties and team building events to name a few.





I first experienced the technology when I attended the USCCA Expo in 2023. Not only did it expose my strengths but also my weaknesses. From that experience, I see how valuable this technology and training can be.





This will be a $15,000 investment but we'd like to reach a goal of $9,000 (60%) at least as we'd like to avoid taking on unnecessary debt. Learn more at https://brooksdefense.net/help-bring-reality-based-training-to-communities-across-michigan/.





Thank you for your support!