Help Bronwyn Carry the Love with Circuit Riders 🚀

I'M GOING ON MISSION TO REACH COLLEGE STUDENTS WITH THE GOOD NEWS OF JESUS! ❤️





WHY?





I probably don't need to prove to you that my generation is struggling.

42% of Gen Zers feel hopeless or depressed.

73% are lonely.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people and around 1,100 college student take their lives each year.





I get it. These stats are depressing in it of themselves, and it's easy to let your eyes glaze over as you read them. But the purpose isn't to make you feel bad. I included them because each of those things were a huge part of my life.





were.





Up until I was encountered by the living God during an event on my college campus.





When I met Jesus at 24, He turned my world upside down.

& I've never been the same.





(thank you JESUS!)





Now, Jesus is my living hope and constant companion. Not just a comforting concept, but a person who brings me joy even in times of sorrow and peace that makes no sense. He's given me a purpose more significant than anything I could come up with on my own. He's my reason to live no matter what happens - to keep going until He calls me home.





Man, as I write this on my 29th birthday, I can't help but tear up remembering teenage Bronwyn who could never imagine having the strength to make it to her next birthday.





I'm so grateful for the people who said YES to God's call to share His good news on college campuses so that guys and girls like me could experience His love and discover why we were made.





Now, in a wonderful but unexpected full circle moment, God’s inviting me to follow in their footsteps.





WHAT: CIRCUIT RIDERS





This October, I'll be joining a missionary community called the Circuit Riders! They are a sister ministry of Youth with a Mission. Circuit Riders is a missions and training community that launches movements to reach the next generation. Our passion is Jesus, our mission field is our generation and our opportunity is now. The goal? To partner with God to Save the Lost, Revive the Saved, and Train them All.





I'll start with 2 months of missions and leadership training in Huntington Beach, CA. During the training, we'll be serving a local college campus each week. After training, I'll join a team and travel to college campuses on the Carry the Love Tour somewhere in the US or abroad. During Carry the Love, we'll put on events just like the one I got saved at in 2021. We'll host gospel-centered nights of worship + preaching (Save the Lost + Revive the Saved) and follow up with a practical, hands on training for new and old believers alike to be activated to live on mission with Jesus (Train them All).





WHERE DO YOU COME IN?





I AM SO EXCITED! I can't wait to see God bring more of His kids home as the gospel is preached! I can't wait to hear the stories of students discovering lasting joy, peace, hope, identity, and purpose. And I'm so excited to play a part in it. And you can too! (Sheesh, I hope that didn't read as gimmicky to you as it sounds in my head.🤪 But for real!) As someone who's naturally given to FOMO, I love that the Bible teaches that there's two ways we can still participate in incredible things even when we can't go: by giving and praying!





So, please pray! Pray for Gen Z! Pray for college students. Pray for all believers to live out our calling to live on mission wherever we are. Pray that many would come to know Jesus in a deep and transformational way! Pray that I would absorb everything and grow in my own intimacy with Jesus, in confidence, communication, leadership, wisdom, and more.





And pray about giving to this mission! This amount covers the expenses for the training phase, housing, travel, the outreach phase, and all that jazz. I have a goal to raise $750 by August 1. I know from my own experience that the impact will go far beyond the Carry the Love tour!





Thank you so much for your support and partnership in the gospel!! 💕





Bronwyn



