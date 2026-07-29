Broken system for foster kids

Hello, we could use some help. We had 4 grandkids placed with us back in October. They were in the foster system and the place they were at was horrible. We had tried to get them with us for almost a full year. Then in October they were placed in our home with no clothes or anything. We make too much to get government assistance. Its been 7 months now and still no check from the state! We have jumped through so many hoops and still no check. We had to buy beds, clothes, school supplies and food.. 4 kids take a lot of food. I've had to sell some of my assets just to stay afloat. Please help of you can. We have also been told once they start the board payments we will not get any back pay. If I could afford a lawyer I would have hired one to help us. The system is so messed up.