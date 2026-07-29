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Broken Rib Broken Spirit

Raised$1,475 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew Gordon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew Gordon

Broken Rib Broken Spirit

My mom fell at home. It’s hard to put into words what that news felt like, panic really. She's 81 and frail now, her health on a downward spiral. As an only child living off social security, she needs someone by her side more than ever. And I am recovering from my own surgical complications in Florida. I am my mother's only child this is alot to do and finances are very minimal. The truck broke down just as we got to New Hampshire. Thank you Jesus extended warranty covered repair other than deductible. My mom needs assistance and easy access to move around safely. We need more than just physical aid for her; we need emotional support, financial stability, and the assurance that every day can be lived with dignity and joy. That's what this fund is all about—bringing my mom back to Florida with us and into a place on the first floor, stairs are extremely difficult to impossible for her and we are on the 2nd floor.


We are seeking $25,000 to make this possible—for basic necessities, moving her and her belongings to Florida to be with us, (my wife and I), living accommodations on a single level and everything that goes into caring for an aging parent when every day is full of challenges on its own. This isn’t just about numbers or goals; it's a personal call for help from one heart to another. If you can relate in any way—perhaps you too are grappling with your own set of hurdles, whether physical or emotional—know that sharing this burden makes all the difference. Let’s turn our pain into purpose and make every moment count. Remember: "No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted." - Aesop said it best; let's keep each other lifted in these trying times! Together, we can bring a beacon of hope to someone who needs it most.

Thank you for any and all help every little bit helps. May God bless you for your kindness.


Thank you to everyone who has helped us. We are all in Florida now and blessed to be back . We are now working on getting something on the ground level to enable my mom to get in and out without such difficulty.

Thank you for everything and anything you might be able to help with. May God bless you 1,000 times over any help you can offer. Thank you again so very much.

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