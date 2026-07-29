Broken Laptop, Homeless Only Source of Income

I am currently Homeless, completing small coding projects on Fiver and similar applications, using Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts to charge and use wifi, is my only income to eat and survive. My laptop was dropped and is now an expensive paper weight. I don't not need a top of the line computer, I just need the bare minimum so I can survive until I find long term or permanent employment. Thank you for taking the time to read this, it kills me to ask for help, I have been trying to get through this hardship on my own without welfare or other programs.