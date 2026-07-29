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Broken E Second Chance Rescue

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byEric Atkinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eric Atkinson

Broken E Second Chance Rescue

We started this rescue because of one horse, Jessie. Jessie is a Quarter Horse, and started his life as a race horse. After racing he was passed to people who should not own animals.

I am retired and have the time and room in my heart for this rescue. All donations will go to feed, panels, and anything else the animals might need. I know times are hard right now and I would appreciate anything given. Thank you for your time and any donation you can give.

JESSIE'S STORY: Jessie was spotted as a loose horse on the side of the road. We got out and he let us walk up to him. He was so very emaciated. We were shocked. I left my wife with him and ran back home to get the horse trailer. We figured we could find his owner from home. We didn't want to leave him on the road loose. He let me halter him and he jumped right into the trailer. As we pulled up with him our horse very gently started talking to him. We put him in the round pin and my wife jumped out and got him water. He started chugging it down. I brought him some alfalfa, and a small amount of grain. The look on his face when he had saw the alfalfa, and heard the grain bucket was amazing. He just looked at us both for a moment then started eating. We went inside and called the livestock inspector to let him know we had him, and to our surprise he knew of the horse. When he told me this was the third time someone called about him being loose infuriated me. He said he would have the owner come pick him up. I told him NO. Have him sign him over to me. It was obvious that they couldn't take care of him. He was signed over that night. We got him to the vet and she informed me that Jessie had a severe heart murmure, and was in congestive heart failure. All of this is directly due to the advanced emaciation, and the toxic vegetation he was scavenging. She flat out said that Jessie probably would not have made it one more week if we hadn't found him.

Jessies follow up vet visit he shocked our vet. Jessie had put on about 250 pounds and all heart issues were gone. He had started filling out again. She was so happy. All we did is feed Jessie twice a day. Nothing special. Now this big boy is 600ish pounds heavier and is quite sassy. He is a clown, a love bug and a stinker. All he has to do now is be a couch potato for the rest of his life.

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