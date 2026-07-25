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Broke Victim of Fraud wants Help

GoalAED 230,000 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byZubin Lala

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yes Healthy Restaurant LLC

Broke Victim of Fraud wants Help

I, Zubin Lala had given a AED 230,000 to business partners Abdullah Khan & Ali Haider Gillani for starting & running business together in Dubai. My name is in trade license & MOA. I have a partnership agreement with them & I had gave them through cash, Hawala, money transfer through wise app. I gave debit card to Abdullah Khan. I paid government fees through debit card & I had paid kitchenpark dues through debit card. I try to transfer money to Abdullah Khan through my indian bank but my bank did not send them so they told me to send money through hawala. Indian bank deducted a lot of money as charges. I paid so much money to hotel in Mumbai because they told me to stay in hotel for many days. I paid a lot of money to courier company for my shifting my baggages from Mumbai to Dubai. They issued me & family members dummy flight tickets to get a Dubai's tourist visa. Business got started in mid of june but they are not treating me as business partner. I sold my family's apartment at less than half market price in my home country to fund the business because they wanted me to come fast. Abdullah Khan hit me twice. They are saying they also invested into business but I don't think so. They are not giving & showing me daily account of business & they are saying business is daily getting a lot of orders. They are telling me to get more money as working capital from whomever you know. They said they will give me salary for first few months & afterwards your share of profit but they did not gave me anything. They are using my money for their personal expenses also. My elderly mother & my 88 years old grandmother came with me to moved to Dubai. I & my family members don't have money & I don't have job. I & my family members don't have money to pay for basic necessities like food, water, transport, rent, etc. I & my family members don't have anything to sell & any source of income. My elderly mother is an heart patient & my grandmother can't see & walk properly. Landlord has evicted us from apartment on 25/06/2026. I filed a criminal complaint in police station but police officers closed my complaint & removed their travel bans. Police officers said to file a case in a court but court takes months to give judgement & I don't have money to wait & pay for lawyer & translation fees. My country's consulate did not helped me in any way. No organization has helped me. I was on investor visa but my family members tourist visas expired on 25/05/2026. Fraudsters said to my landlord via whatsapp message that I stole tablets & equipments from their kitchen & fraudsters filed a complaint against me in Bur Dubai Police Station. Fraudsters lied to me everytime. I have all proofs to show regarding fraud. I & my family members are under so much of stress & my mother is having anxiety attacks. My mother has done suicide twice but still police officers did not cared. Abdullah Khan name comes in a list of UN sanctions. Dubai CID officer forcefully remove me & my family members from UAE & does not let us to took our belongings from UAE. Please help me.

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