Broke Student’s Medical Bills

Hey! I’m a broke college kid at SFA who was admitted to the hospital with a severely painful infection called C-Diff. I will not be fully recovered for a full year however I am working as much as I can to pay off the bills, keep up with my regular bills, and save money for my sophomore year of college. I am financially independent from my parents so these bills are very scary to me. I was hospitalized for a week with two ER trips and was unable to work for three months due to recovery and an additional bed bug infestation. I just want to get back on my feet and be financially secure enough to start saving my money for the school year since I am a full time student with a work heavy degree. Asking for prayers 🙏 God bless you all.