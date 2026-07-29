Broke Down Truck and No car

About a month ago my truck Broke down, it needs a crap ton of work put into it. Camshaft is out, Timing chain is done, and the Lead Frame is out, my brother needs counseling for a numerous underlying mental conditions. I need my income, i need a vehicle, im trying to do as much as i can for my brother and the rest of my family, but its getting really difficult trying to coordinate rides with people. I dont expect this to blow up and i dont expect people to pay out their behind. But even a couple hundresmd is progress. I just need help for my family.