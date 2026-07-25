Brodie’s fishing boat

Having two kids who love to do all the things can add up quick. While Brodie’s brother plays the sports, his love is fishing and hunting. Brodie wants to be a professional fisherman one day but right now he has the chance to be apart of his schools fishing team. As of right now there aren’t enough boat captains for him to join and I would love to be able to purchase a boat that meets requirements so I can be a boat captain and make his dream come true. We don’t need anything fancy, we just need something that meets requirements to get him on the water! As a single mom I have taken pride in being able to keep my kids in all of the activities that they desired but a boat is a large expense all at once that is not manageable right now. Thank you for taking the time to help make my boys dream come true.