Pickax Community for Switchfoot BroAm

Pickax is proud to be an official sponsor of the VIP Pit at the Switchfoot Bro-Am concert, and we want to do more than just show up. We want to give back in a bigger way.





That’s why we’re launching this campaign to rally the Pickax community and raise additional funds to donate directly to Bro-Am.





Pickax was built around real connection, real community, and people showing up for something bigger than themselves. Bro-Am reflects that same spirit through music, surf, and impact that reaches beyond one event. Supporting Bro-Am is a chance for our community to come together around something meaningful and help extend that impact even further.





We’re already honored to sponsor the VIP Pit. Now we’re inviting our community to be part of the bigger mission.





Every donation through this campaign will go toward increasing Pickax’s contribution to Bro-Am. Whether you give a little or a lot, you’re helping turn community support into something tangible.





If you believe in creators, community, and using platforms to do something real, we’d love to have you join us.





Let’s show what the Pickax community can do together.



