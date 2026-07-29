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Empowering My Education Journey

Goal$1,500 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byBrittnee Sievwright

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittnee Sievwright

Empowering My Education Journey

​Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,


​Thank you for taking a moment to visit my page. If you know me, you know that when I commit to something, I give it everything I’ve got. Right now, I am poured into a journey that means the world to me: I am studying to become an Addictions and Community Service Worker.


​My ultimate goal is simple but powerful: I want to be on the front lines helping people navigate life's hardest challenges. Whether it’s supporting vulnerable populations, working in outreach, or stepping into shelters and recovery programs, I am incredibly excited to graduate next year and dive headfirst into this meaningful work. I am ready to step into whatever role allows me to make a real difference in our community.


​The Hurdle I’m Facing Right Now


​Balancing intensive studies, assignments, and preparing for the field is a full-time commitment. As I push closer to the finish line, the financial reality of being a student has caught up with me.


​Between tuition gaps, the cost of textbooks, student fees, and trying to keep up with basic daily living expenses and rent, the pressure has become overwhelming. I am doing everything I can to stay afloat, but I’ve reached a point where financial stress is threatening to get in the way of my education. Simply put: I am raising funds so I can cover these essential costs and stay in school without being forced to drop out.


​How You Can Help


​To cross that graduation stage next year, I need to clear this temporary financial gap. I am setting an attainable goal to help cover:


​Tuition & Student Fees to keep my enrollment secure. ​Textbooks & Course Materials needed for my upcoming blocks. ​Basic Living Expenses & Rent Support so I can keep a stable roof over my head while focusing on my studies.


​Every single dollar raised goes directly toward keeping me on track to graduate. If you aren't able to donate financially, your prayers and sharing this link with your own network mean just as much to me.


​Thank you for believing in my future and investing in my journey to help others. I can't wait to share the graduation updates with all of you next year!


​With love and gratitude,


Brittnee

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