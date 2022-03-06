Britney Who?

Please,Help Me Reclaim My Identity, My Future, and My Purpose

Deat Friends, Family, and Compassionate Strangers,





My name is Britney, and this is the hardest thing I have ever written.





I am not asking for pity. I am asking for the opportunity to rebuild my life.





If you've taken the time to read this, thank you. Whether you can donate, share my story, or simply say a prayer for me, your kindness means more than words can express.





My entire life has been dedicated to helping others. If I can make one person's day a little better, ease someone's pain, or remind them they aren't alone, then I consider my own day a success. That has always been my purpose.





For years, I struggled with alcohol addiction while carrying wounds I didn't know how to heal. I grew up in an environment where mental health wasn't acknowledged, so I learned to bury my pain instead of understanding it. Choosing recovery was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I did it. I fought for my sobriety, my healing, and a better future.





That journey inspired me to pursue a career helping others. I was on my way to becoming a licensed hypnotherapist because I wanted to help people overcome trauma, addiction, anxiety, and emotional pain. For the first time in my life, I truly believed I had found my calling.





Then everything changed.





Since October 2025, my life has unraveled in ways I never imagined possible.





I made the heartbreaking decision to walk away from nearly 95% of the people, places, and relationships I had known and loved after experiencing things and learning truths that I could no longer ignore. Leaving everything behind wasn't easy, but I believed it was necessary for my well-being.





Around that same time, I began experiencing serious issues involving my personal information and electronic devices. To the best of my understanding, my devices and accounts had been compromised, making it impossible to continue my education and pursue the career I had worked so hard to build. What should have been the beginning of my future suddenly came to a halt.





When I tried to move forward and replace important identification documents, I encountered even more obstacles.





Although I have a valid driver's license, I do not have access to my birth certificate or Social Security card. Those documents remain in my mother's possession, and despite my requests, they have not been returned to me.





When I attempted to replace them myself, I discovered that the Social Security Administration could not locate records matching my personal information. A company that specializes in obtaining birth certificates also tried to help me but was unable to locate records through the hospital where I was told I was born or through the county connected to my adoption.





Imagine being told that the records proving your existence cannot be found.





That experience forced me to question everything—even my own birthday, my identity, and my DNA. I have spent countless hours researching and trying to understand why proving who I am has become so difficult.





Over the past two years, I have also come to believe that I have been the victim of identity theft. I believe fraud has been committed in my name, and I have experienced what I believe to be harassment, theft of my mail, invasions of my privacy, and damage to my reputation. I have repeatedly tried to seek help by filing police reports in multiple counties, offering to surrender my devices and account information so they could be examined, but I have yet to find the help I have been searching for.





During this time, I stayed with someone I had met in rehab, believing it would be a safe place while I got back on my feet. Unfortunately, it became another obstacle instead of the blessing I had hoped for.





As I searched for answers, I also became concerned that inheritances or other assets that I believe may rightfully belong to me have been withheld or kept from me. I continue to search for answers through the proper channels, but the uncertainty has added another layer of hardship to an already overwhelming journey.





When people ask me who has hurt me, my answer is painful.





Everyone I once trusted.





The very people I would have taken a bullet for are the ones I now feel have caused me the deepest wounds.





Despite everything, I refuse to let bitterness define me.





There have been moments when, by all accounts, I don't believe I should still be alive. Yet I am.





I believe God is the reason I am still here.





When I had no strength left, He carried me. When I had no answers, He gave me enough hope to keep taking the next step. My faith has become the one thing no hardship has been able to take from me.





I don't believe I survived everything I've been through by accident. I believe there is still a purpose for my life. I believe my story isn't over, and that one day I will be able to use everything I've endured to help others find hope in their own darkest moments.





Today, I am asking for your help.





Your support will help me obtain the legal and professional assistance I need to establish my identity, recover my vital records, secure stable housing, meet my basic needs, and continue rebuilding my life so I can return to the work I feel called to do.





Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every kind word reminds me that hope still exists.





I am not asking you to solve my problems.





I am simply asking for the chance to stand on solid ground again.





Thank you for believing in me, for believing that healing is possible, and for helping me reclaim not only my identity, but the future I have fought so hard to reach.





With love, gratitude, and faith,





Britney