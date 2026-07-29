Brinnen Murray Family

Brinnen Murray was a paramedic in West TN for 33 years. Brinnen lost his life in a tragic car accident Saturday May 30th. He leaves behind his wife, Dawn, who has also worked the medical field for over 30 years. He has a 15 yr old son and 11 yr old daughter.

This fundraiser is setup to help minimize financial burdens and to bless Dawn and their children during this difficult time. All contributions will go to Dawn Murray. Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and support.





https://www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Brinnen-Conway-Murray?obId=48554215







