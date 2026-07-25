Brinley Mast Cell Tumor Surgery and Treatment

Brinley, my rescued Great Dane, Terrier Mix, urgently needs surgery to remove a mast cell tumor (MCT). The procedure is expected to cost about $1,700, plus medication. Any support would mean so much and would help give Brinley the care she needs.

I have tried a few holistic options and remain open to care from a holistic veterinarian, as well as any advice or suggestions that could help Brinley through this difficult time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read Brinley’s story. Your kindness, support, and prayers truly mean more than words can express. I wish you and your loved ones all the best.





Sincerely,

Robert







