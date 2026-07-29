help bring Kenlee Home: Help Reunite a Loving Mom!









Kenlee Zuraff is a bright, beautiful 7-year-old girl who loves singing, dancing, and spending time with her family. She lives with cystic fibrosis (CF), a serious condition that requires careful, consistent medical care. Her devoted single mom, Joy Zuraff, has always put Kenlee's health first—managing her treatments, keeping a clean and safe home, and following the guidance of trusted physicians.





In March 2024, everything changed. Florida DCF arrived at their home, initially saying it would be a quick check. Within minutes, armed with police, they removed little Kenlee from her mother's arms—despite Joy's calm efforts to explain and cooperate. Kenlee clung to her mom in fear, not understanding why strangers were taking her away. This separation has now lasted nearly two years.





The reason? A disagreement over medical treatment. Joy followed one doctor's protocol that was working well for Kenlee (aside from typical CF challenges). When another doctor disagreed and pushed a different drug—one Kenlee had previously reacted to and that now carries a black box warning for serious risks, including liver issues—Joy advocated for what she believed was best for her daughter. Florida Statute 39.01(50) explicitly protects parents in cases of conflicting medical recommendations, stating that medical neglect does not occur when a parent receives conflicting advice and does not follow all of it.





Despite hospital evaluations showing Kenlee was healthy, well-nourished, with good lung function and no urgent issues, DCF did not return her. Instead, she was placed in foster care far from home—including with smokers—and key medications were delayed for months. Joy's requests for monitoring (like monthly liver enzyme tests) were denied, even as concerns about the drug grew.





Joy has faced immense challenges: a gag order preventing her from publicly sharing details, no right to an advocate in meetings, dismissed evidence (including psychological evaluations and her older daughter's testimony), and pressure to "change her mindset" to regain custody. Her clean, germ-free home—created to protect Kenlee's health—was called "uncomforting." Yet Joy has done nothing wrong—she has fought tirelessly as a loving mother.





Recent Update (February 2026):





On February 9, 2026, the court held a hearing on terminating Joy's parental rights. Thanks to your prayers, support, donations, and the growing attention to this case (including national coverage), the hearing was continued to April 23, 2026. This is a victory—we stopped the permanent separation for now—but the fight continues. Kenlee remains in foster care, separated from her mom and 15-year-old sister. She expresses her longing through songs on Zoom calls with her family. It's heartbreaking, but her spirit shines through.

Joy has already spent tens of thousands on legal fees and court-required steps. As a single mom without the state's resources, she needs your help to cover ongoing legal costs so she can keep fighting to bring Kenlee home where she belongs—safe, loved, and with the medical care her mom has always provided.





How Your Support Makes a Difference:

Every donation goes directly toward legal expenses to reunite this family. Your gift—whether $5, $50, or more—helps fund attorneys, court filings, and related needs. Together, we can give Kenlee back her family, her home, and the stability she deserves.





Please help today:

Donate now to stand with Joy and Kenlee.

Pray for strength, truth, and swift reunification.

Share this page and Kenlee's story to raise awareness.

For the full story, court documents, updates, videos, articles (including national coverage from OANN and others), and ways to take action, visit:

https://www.FreeKenlee.com

This is a righteous cause rooted in love, parental rights, and protecting a vulnerable child. Thank you for being Joy's voice when she cannot speak. Your generosity and prayers are making a real difference—let's bring Kenlee home!

From the Organizer:

My name is Jay Miles, a longtime friend of Joy's (over 40 years). We're grateful for every donation, prayer, share, and act of support so far. Together, we're raising awareness and fighting for this family. Thank you!

Other Ways to Help:

Contact Governor DeSantis to request an independent investigation (e.g., from the Surgeon General’s office) into DCF's actions and potential violations of Florida Statute 39.01(50).

If you're local, attend future court hearings in Santa Rosa County to show support.

God bless you for standing up for what's right. Let's bring Kenlee home! ��❤️

















My name is Jay Miles and I have been life friends of the family (over 40 years) and these funds will be going to help the family of Joy Zuraff and her Daughter Kenlee Zuraff.



