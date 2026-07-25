Help Kits Devastated Family Recover

We are absolutely heart-and soul broken to share that our sweet son Kit has returned to his heavenly home. No longer bound to suffering in a hospital for the entirety of his earthly existence. Our 14 month fight for Kit has been relentless. His spirit was and remains our inspiration, and his ability to continue to smile through it all was a testament to just how bright and loving his soul is. We battled relentlessly with a broken medical system to try and bring him to health and wholeness. We cash paid for a $26,000 med flight to bring him to Texas Children's Hospital. We made this move before the funds had even been fully raised as we knew Kit's life depended on it. Unfortunately, before transferring, Kit was given 2 medications that are known to be dangerous when combined. This negligence caused problems for Kit's heart. His lungs were severely damaged from over a year of constant ventilator trauma. His body could never tolerate the Trach that was given to him even though it was deemed not medically necessary, it was forced by a medical group that was using CPS as a weapon to keep our family silent after Kit was injured at their hands. We were gagged, forced to remove our social media posts and told if we did not do the trach our son would be medically kidnapped and adopted by the very same team that gravely injured him at 17 days old. Upon arriving at his new hospital every doctor asked "Why the heck did he get a trach in the first place? He had no reason or need for it. No markers of BPD. No tracheomalacia." A question we found ourselves unable to answer under the amount of intimidation and threat we have been placed under since June of 2025. In essence we were gagged from speaking out about the truths of the injuries and injustice that Kit faced while under hospital care. The hard truth is this: if we had raised the funds we initially needed to get Kit out of Hawaii, he would be alive today. The level of injury, corruption, and coercion we faced as a family while our son was medically brought to his ultimate demise is nothing short of a horror story. For those who have remained here alongside us, YES we are now embarking on the journey towards justice and telling Kit's FULL story. However scared we may feel about it.

It is unfair the amount our son had to suffer. It is unfair that he is now no longer with us. But in him no longer suffering, we are now free to make ourselves heard to ensure change for other children and families. People have been asking if they can help us and how? As a family we are now completely displaced in the middle of America, without a home, with 2 other children in tow. We have had to move 15 times in the last 14 months. We need to re-establish. We need to heal. We've been living in airbnbs and have nothing not even our own towels or linens. Leaving items in a storage unit in Hawaii is not an option, everything gets mold- so when we embarked on this journey we quickly lost everything. Your donations directly help us pick up the pieces to start this new chapter of our life. We also have over $8,000 in medical bills owed for Kit. Kit has meant everything to us, he still does. We see signs of him and his big beautiful spirit every day. In a way, we feel a sense of relief that he is relieved. The grief is immense, but we intend to channel it with purpose. This is the path Kit set us on, and we intend to walk it with dedication and faith.





KIT's Story: 13 Months of Fighting for Kit's Life



This has been an 13-month fight for our son's life, marked by systemic failures and medical negligence at nearly every turn. We didn’t enter an innocent system to bully it for fun, rather, our life has been ripped up and torn upside-down by a truly broken American medical system. 11 months, 4 hospitals, 1 flight across the ocean, and Kit is now at a new juncture where he needs all the help he can get. For all of these little snapshots we share of Kits’s story, none of it does justice to the full experience he and we have actually lived. We are so grateful for this new community of thousands of people that have rallied around Kit and our family to literally save his life.

January 2025: A Traumatic Beginning

January 9th: Our son, Kit, was born at 28 weeks. His emergency C-section was ordered based on a single, improperly performed ultrasound. Our requests for a second opinion and steroids for Kit's lungs were denied. Despite this, Kit was born screaming and healthy, with a near-perfect APGAR score of 9/10—not a baby in distress.

Within minutes of birth, he was given a Hepatitis B vaccine, a measure medically contraindicated for a baby weighing only 2.7 lbs.

Our family was immediately uprooted. We lived on the Big Island of Hawaii, but Kit was sent to a NICU on Oahu. Our lease was ending, forcing us to abandon our planned move, leave our 17-year-old with friends, and send our 5-year-old to her dad in California. We were rendered homeless and separated overnight.

January 26th: At just 17 days old, Kit was thriving, close to coming off of a ventilator entirely. A nurse, breaking protocol, moved him without a respiratory therapist, causing him to aspirate fluid. The incident was not charted. For days, doctors dismissed our concerns until an X-ray confirmed his lungs were full of fluid and had developed blisters (pneumatoceles). Days after essentially drowning, his lungs collapsed, his doctors called us and said, you guys need to come “say goodbye.” That night, we watched him be resuscitated 12 times, laying lifeless and dark blue on the table.

Spring 2025: A Cycle of Sabotage and Neglect

After recovering, Kit's progress was sabotaged when a doctor left him on a dangerously high CPAP setting of 12 overnight, forcing an emergency re-intubation.

He then contracted a severe infection from a visibly ill nurse who was forced to work due to short staffing. For weeks, we begged for an infection panel as we watched him decline. Our requests were denied until he suffered a seizure while we were bedside. When we asked for a doctor to come to his room, we were instead met by security and forcibly removed from his side for six days.

It was only after we fought to have him moved to the PICU that the team there, on DAY ONE, finally ran the tests and found he had been suffering from a raging, untreated infection for over a month.

Summer 2025 - Today: Trapped in an Inadequate System



The hits kept coming: allergic reactions to IV nutrition and even being fed a strangers breastmilk (contaminated with an infectious disease) Desperate to escape, we pushed for a transfer.

Our only option to get him off the island was to transfer within the Kaiser network. At the new hospital, they rushed him into a tracheostomy. They admitted to us they GUESSED on the size. It was wrong and severely damaged his airway. They GUESSED AGAIN on a second trach, damaging his airway in a new spot. The situation was so dire that his ENT admitted she “couldn’t even look at him” and told us to RUN to a state with competent care.



We took that advice and flew Kit across the ocean to our current Kaiser hospital in California. But this facility is not equipped for him. We learned recently that they have only cared for 5 patients with needs like Kit's in the last 10 years.

The lack of experience shows. During a recent staff strike, The cleanliness and care for Kit completely fell off and Kit contracted a dangerous MRSA infection. This has erased all his progress, setting him back to the same condition he was in upon arrival months ago. Today, there is no plan for his recovery. Trapped in his own body, medically paralyzed now for 2 straight months, He is stagnant in a system that has no answers, often sitting alone while we are forced to work.

This is our reality. We need to be with our son, and we need to get him out of this system and into a specialized children's hospital that is truly able to care for him.

A New Chapter for Kit: Help Us Pave the Way for His Healing

After everything he has endured, our son Kit has shown us the true meaning of strength. Cognitively he is fully capable, which in ways, makes his suffering even more unbearable. Imagine being fully awake and aware while not being able to even blink your own eyelids, or breathe your own breaths. His journey has been one of incredible resilience, our family has been held up by unbelievable generosity, which carried us through the last 11 months as well as kept Kit insured, and covered the immense expense of moving him across the ocean- this is where we had to immediately find work opportunities to cover our living costs as the transfer nearly cost us everything.. we are now praying for a final, hopeful push and give Kit the future he is fighting so hard for.

Our vision is clear. To unlock Kit's full potential, we need to create the perfect environment for him to thrive. This means two crucial things: having his parents by his side 24/7, and having access to the best medical opportunities available.





The Power of Presence: We know that the most powerful medicine for Kit is our constant love and advocacy. Our goal is to finally step away from work to provide the uninterrupted presence he needs. There are days where he does not get held, and barely gets quality visit time. This is the single most important key to unlocking his recovery, allowing us to be his full-time caregivers and advocates, ensuring he is safe, loved, and making progress every single day.

Reaching our goal will give us the freedom to leave the Kaiser network and get Kit to a specialized children's hospital that is truly equipped to handle his care. After the MRSA infection and learning of this hospital's inexperience, it is clearer than ever that we must move towards a place with world-class specialists and a real plan for his future.

