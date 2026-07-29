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Bringing the World Closer Through Virtual Reality

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCalvin Karunarathna

Fundraiser funds will be received by KMCK Karunarathna

Bringing the World Closer Through Virtual Reality

We are building a new kind of virtual reality platform—one that allows people to experience extraordinary places, cultural landmarks, and meaningful environments from anywhere in the world.

In today’s world, millions of people are unable to travel due to cost, distance, age, health, or personal circumstances. At the same time, education and cultural experiences remain limited by geography. We believe this should change.

Our mission is to create immersive VR experiences that feel real, emotional, and educational—allowing users to step into carefully crafted digital worlds that inspire curiosity and connection.

But this project is more than just technology.

It is about people.

Every supporter who joins this journey is becoming part of a permanent digital legacy inside the platform. We are creating a dedicated virtual space where contributors are honored through curated “legacy monuments,” carefully designed using a combination of AI-assisted tools and human craftsmanship. This space will stand as a lasting tribute to those who helped shape the platform from its earliest stages.

What Your Support Makes Possible

Your contributions will directly fund:

  1. Development of immersive VR environments
  2. 3D world-building and digital scene creation
  3. AI-assisted interactive systems and storytelling
  4. VR hardware, testing, and optimization
  5. Software development and platform infrastructure
  6. Creation of the “Legacy District” where supporters are honored

The Experience We Are Building

We are creating a platform where users can:

  1. Explore highly realistic virtual environments
  2. Learn through immersive interaction instead of passive screens
  3. Experience cultural and historical environments in new ways
  4. Connect emotionally with places and stories from around the world

At the heart of this experience is a dedicated “Thank You Realm”—a virtual space reserved for supporters. Here, each contributor is recognized according to their level of support, with permanent visual monuments and recognition areas that evolve as the platform grows.

Why This Matters

We are not just building a VR experience.

We are building a new way for people to experience the world, learn, and be part of something larger than themselves.

A platform where exploration is not limited by borders.

A space where knowledge becomes immersive.

A world where supporters become part of the story itself.

Join Us

Every contribution, large or small, directly helps us bring this vision to life.

If you believe in the future of immersive technology, accessible education, and global digital experiences, we invite you to be part of this journey from the very beginning.

Together, we can build something that will outlast us all—a living digital world shaped by the people who believed in it first.

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