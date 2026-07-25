Austin's Fiji outreach

Hey everyone! I want to share with you an amazing opportunity the Lord has given me to serve him in Fiji!





As many of you know over the past 8 months I've been studying and receiving teaching on God's word. God has been preparing my heart and mind for opportunities like this!





The mission opportunity I have consists of 2 different phases.

Lecture phase is 2 weeks that are super focused on how to properly communicate and teach in different cultures.





The outreach phase is 1.5 months of sharing God's word and teaching in Fiji.





The country of Fiji is a mainly Christian nation, but many people don't really know what that means. A lot of people associate as Christian because their chief accepted the Gospel, but many people don't know what truly following God looks like. A lot of this trip is going to be helping Christians learn how to read their Bible in a way to interpret it correctly and see God's heart in his word.





There will be many opportunities for my group and I to preach and teach in churches throughout the trip. Many of the leaders of churches have not been properly educated on how to study God's word so we will be helping church leaders with that as well. This will be what the first half of the trip consists of.





The second half of the trip is heavily focused on teaching at a YWAM Base in Fiji. We will be teaching at a school that is similar to SBS (the school I will have completed) but theirs is 3 months and focused more on certain people in the bible and on different types of Literature in the bible (Historical narrative, poetry, wisdom, epistles and prophecy). The weeks that we will be teaching, we will be talking about minor and major prophets. For this, each of us will be preparing 2, 3 hour teachings about the prophets.

This is a part of the bible that is not super focused on but I think is so important to understand God's heart.





I am super excited to see what God is going to do over this time!





Unfortunately I don't have all of the funds to go on the trip, but I believe that God will provide. The total cost for the trip is 4400$ AUD, or 3100$ USD this includes lecture phase and outreach. This is needed by June 20th.





If you don't feel led to give financially I would love If you would partner with me in prayer.

Prayer points:





• Financial support for the trip

• Our group could communicate God's word clearly

• People in Fiji would have a better understanding of God and his heart





Thank you to everyone for your prayer and financial support. Thank you all so much!