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Bringing Our Family Home to the Pacific Northwest

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCheyenne Ombati

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cheyenne Ombati

Bringing Our Family Home to the Pacific Northwest


Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

As I sit down to write this, I can’t help but feel emotional. For the past several years, my husband, our two young children, and I have called Texas home. While we’ve made wonderful memories here, a piece of my heart has always remained in the Pacific Northwest.

I miss the changing seasons—the crisp fall mornings, the colorful leaves, the smell of rain, the beauty of spring, and even those cozy gray winter days that somehow always felt like home. But more than anything, I miss my family.

Our son is almost 8 years old, and lately he’s been asking more and more questions about why we live so far away from Grandma, Grandpa, his cousins, aunts, and uncles. He misses them deeply. Phone calls and video chats help, but they can’t replace backyard adventures, holiday gatherings, birthday celebrations, and simply being together.

Our daughter is almost 2 years old and is growing so quickly. It breaks my heart knowing she’s missing out on so many precious moments with the family who loves her so much. We want her to grow up knowing her grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles not as faces on a screen, but as an active part of her everyday life.

My husband and I have spent many months talking, praying, and planning, and we’ve made the decision that it’s time to come home.

Unfortunately, moving a family across several states is expensive. Our current lease doesn’t end until October, so we’ve been doing everything we can to prepare. We’re saving what we can, but the costs add up quickly.

Funds raised will help us with:

• Renting a small U-Haul for our move

• Fuel and travel expenses for the journey home

• Basic household items we’ll need once we arrive

• Rental deposits and moving-related expenses as we establish a new home

For my husband, this move is also an opportunity to continue growing his photography business in the breathtaking landscapes of the Pacific Northwest—a place that has always inspired his creativity and passion.

For me, it’s about coming home.

It’s about Sunday dinners with family. It’s about cousins growing up together instead of hundreds of miles apart. It’s about my children having grandparents nearby to cheer them on at school events, celebrate birthdays, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

It’s about being able to stop by for a hug instead of scheduling a video call.

Most of all, it’s about rebuilding the family connections that distance has made so difficult.

If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, we are deeply grateful. If giving isn’t possible, sharing our story would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us bring our family home.

With gratitude,

Cheyenne, James and our little family ❤️


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