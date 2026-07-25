Bringing Lisa Kay Windland Home: A Memorial for a Beautiful Soul





Our hearts are deeply broken as we mourn the tragic and sudden passing of Lisa Kay Windland. Lisa was born on November 14, 1958, and stepped into eternity on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. While the exact circumstances surrounding her departure from us are still unknown, we know one thing with absolute certainty: Lisa deserved so much better than how her earthly journey ended, and we are determined to give her the dignified farewell she truly earns. Monday, July 6, 2026, Lisa was missing from the care facility where she had been staying in Sherman, Texas. By Tuesday morning, a statewide Texas Silver Alert was issued as authorities desperately searched for her in the blistering July heat. Tragically, that Tuesday evening, search teams located her deceased body near a creek just behind the facility.





A Lover of Nature Who Faced a Lonely End.





Lisa had a deep, genuine love for nature and the outdoors. However, the thought of her final moments—alone in the oppressive Texas summer heat, tangled in thorns and brush by a creek is a heavy, crushing burden that those who knew her are struggling to carry. No human being should have to face their final moments that way. More than anything, we refuse to let her story end in a cold, unclaimed room at a morgue. We are determined to stand in the gap for her.





How You Can Help.





We are trying our absolute best to raise the necessary funds to claim Lisa, cover her cremation or burial expenses, and hold a proper memorial service. Donate: If you can contribute financially to her memorial fund, any amount—no matter how small—will go directly toward her final care and service costs. Your generosity will ensure she is laid to rest with dignity.





Share:





If you are unable to donate currently, we completely understand. We ask that you please share this GoSendGo link with your friends, family, and community groups. Spreading the word is just as valuable to us. We hold onto faith during this incredibly painful time, finding comfort in the words of Psalm 34:18: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, your shares, and your kindness. Let’s bring Lisa home together.