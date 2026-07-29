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Bringing Hope to the Hopeless

Goal$6,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bySueyora Gayle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sueyora Gayle

Bringing Hope to the Hopeless

Hi everyone,

I’m preparing for a life-changing mission trip to Nigeria, and I’m asking for your support to help make it possible.

This journey is deeply personal to me. I am currently a fourth-year social work student and a Minster of the gospel, and I’ve always had a strong passion for helping those who are less fortunate. Through my studies, I’ve learned about the challenges many people face but now I have the opportunity to go beyond the classroom and make a real difference in people’s lives.

In the communities we’ll be visiting in Nigeria, many children don’t have access to the basic resources they need for school, and many widows struggle daily to provide food and clothing for their families. These are real people facing real hardships—and I feel called to be part of something that brings them hope and support.

During this mission, our team will be providing food and clothing to widows, supporting children with school supplies, and spending time encouraging families who are going through difficult situations. I want to not only give, but to connect, listen, and show compassion in a meaningful way.

As much as I am passionate about this, I cannot do it alone. I need the support of people like you to help make this mission possible.

I am currently raising funds to cover travel and outreach expenses for this trip. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help me take part in this mission and impact lives in a positive way.

If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers and encouragement would truly mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey with me. Together, we can bring hope to those who need it most.

With gratitude,

Min. Gayle

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