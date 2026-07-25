BRINGING HOPE HOME,NO CHILD FORGOTTEN.

*Every child deserves a home. Every child deserves to be called "mine."*





In Kenya, there are children who have lost both parents. No one to cook for them. No one to help with homework. No one to say "I’m proud of you."





Right now, children in KENYA are growing up without that safety.





**That’s why we are building MERCY AT THE DOOR STEP charity group.





We are creating more than a building. We are creating a FAMILY.





#1.What We Do.

We find orphaned and vulnerable children:

1. A Safe Home – Clean beds, meals, and 24/7 care by loving house parents

2. An Education – School fees, uniforms, books, and tutoring so they can have a future

3. Love & Healing– Counseling, mentorship, and a place to just be a kid again

4. Hope – Skills training and discipleship so they grow into strong adults





We don’t want to just house children. We want to raise them with dignity, faith, and purpose.





Our Goal: Open Doors for every Children we can reach.

We are raising *KES 1,200,000 / $10,000 to cover the first year of running one home.





**Your gift provides:

- $30 / KES 3,600= 1 month of food for 1 child

- $50 / KES 6,000 = School fees + uniform for 1 child for 1 term

- $500 / KES 60,000** = 1 full year of care for 1 child

- $10,000 / KES 1,200,000** = Run the entire home for 20 children for 1 year





This covers food, rent, school fees, medical care, staff, and everything a child needs to thrive.





*Why This Matters*

An orphanage should not feel like an institution. It should feel like home.

With your help, we can give children who have lost everything a place to belong.





*"Father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling." Psalm 68:5**





Will you help us open the doors?

Sponsor a child. Sponsor a meal. Sponsor hope.





Every donation goes directly to food, shelter, and education for the children.





From our hearts to yours,

Stephen Kingara

Founder, MERCY AT THE DOOR STEP.

Kenya.