Bringing Free Pet Grooming To Families Who Need It

There are people in our communities who would give their pets the world if they could.

Elderly neighbors living on fixed incomes.

Single parents struggling to survive.

Disabled residents.

Families choosing between groceries, rent, and basic necessities.

And through all of it… their pets remain loyal.

But grooming has become expensive. For many families, something as simple as a bath, nail trim, brushing, or flea treatment is no longer affordable. Sadly, loving pet owners are being forced to go without services their animals desperately need.

That’s why we are launching:

🚐🐾 FREE PAWS ON WHEELS

A 100% FREE mobile pet grooming service dedicated to helping the community — one pet at a time.

This mission is built on compassion, not profit.

We are raising funds to purchase and build a fully equipped mobile grooming vehicle that will travel directly into neighborhoods helping pets completely FREE of charge.

No hidden fees.

No memberships.

No one turned away.

If someone can donate after the grooming service, those donations will help keep the mission alive for the next family in need.

But if they cannot afford to donate anything at all…

WE WILL STILL HELP THEM.

Because every pet deserves care.

And every loving owner deserves dignity.

🐶 SERVICES WILL INCLUDE:

Free pet baths Nail trimming Brushing & de-shedding Ear cleaning Hygiene care Flea & tick shampoos Comfort grooming for elderly pet owners

This is NOT veterinary care or emergency medical assistance.

This project exists for one purpose only:

To help struggling families keep their pets clean, healthy, comfortable, and loved.





🚨 WHY WE NEED HELP

To make this dream a reality within the next 60 days, we need help funding:

🚐 A grooming vehicle

✂️ Professional grooming equipment

🧴 Shampoos & supplies

🎨 A custom community awareness wrap

📋 Licensing & insurance

🐾 Startup costs to begin serving immediately

🎯 GOAL: $25,000

Every dollar donated goes directly toward building a FREE service for the people and pets of our community.

This isn’t just about grooming animals.

It’s about helping the elderly woman whose dog is her only companion.

The struggling father trying to keep his daughter’s puppy healthy.

The disabled veteran whose cat brings comfort every day.

The family fighting hard times but still loving their pets with everything they have.

Some people see animals as “just pets.”

But for many people…

They are family.

They are emotional support.

They are comfort during depression, loneliness, grief, and hardship.

A clean pet may seem small to some —

but to someone struggling, it can mean hope, pride, relief, and joy.

If you donate today, you are helping build something beautiful for the entire community.

Even $5 matters.

And if you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign could help us reach someone who can.

Together, we can roll kindness through our neighborhoods — one clean paw at a time. ❤️🐾



