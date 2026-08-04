Bringing family home from out weat

Looking for some help to buy to pay for fuel and hotels to get back we’re halfway back we’re in thunder Bay and we’re running out. We got $200 left for fuel and we still have to get back to Ontario down into Sarnia area have Uhaul and trailer and suv and towing truck behind and one other car traveling with 3 adults and 4 kids under 8 and 2 teens need what ever help I can get to make it back safe