Bringing Dad Home: Honoring Our Father

My name is Stacie, and my husband and I have been praying for about a year about how to best care for my dad. He is 72 and has been battling cancer along with several other serious health conditions. He is also still grieving the loss of my mom, his wife of over 50 years.





Dad has always been a quiet, hardworking man of God. He is known everywhere he goes for the simple wooden cross necklace he made himself. Watching him tenderly care for my mom through her illness taught me what real love and commitment look like. He sacrificed so much for his family. Now we want to care for him with the same love he showed us.





We believe God’s Word is clear. He commands us to “honor your father and your mother” (Exodus 20:12) and to care for our own family. Nursing homes feel inhumane when family is able to step in and provide care. We want Dad to have dignity and his own private space while still being surrounded by people who love him.





We currently live in a rural area, and I have a long daily commute to work. Our plan is to sell our current home and purchase one with a mother-in-law suite. This would give Dad his own private living area while allowing us to live closer to my job. We have a couple of things we need to take care of on our current home before we can list it, so the timeline for selling and purchasing is truly in the Lord’s hands. Because we must sell first, any purchase will be contingent on the sale of our home.





After running the numbers, we still have a gap of approximately $60,000. We are stepping out in faith and asking our brothers and sisters in Christ to pray with us and consider helping close this gap so we can bring Dad home where he belongs.





Every gift, no matter the size, and every share and prayer means more than we can express. We are trusting the Lord to provide exactly what we need in His perfect timing.





Thank you for reading our story and for considering how you might be part of God’s provision for our family.