Bringing Biofield Healing to Wholly Light

My name is Shannon. I'm a licensed massage therapist, Reiki Master, and intuitive healer based in Severna Park, Maryland, and for the last 20 years I've devoted my work to helping people heal through the body, through energy, and through the deeper layers that often get overlooked.





I've always believed that healing is never one thing. It's cumulative. It's layered. It's deeply personal. Every modality I've studied and brought into my practice has added another dimension of support for the people I serve. Massage works through the physical body. Reiki and energy work reach the layers beneath. Intuitive healing goes deeper still.





This is the next layer.





Now I'm raising funds to bring something into my practice that I believe will expand what's possible for the people I serve in a profound way.





In the last 6 months, something happened that added to my own healing journey in a way I didn't expect.





I've lived with very debilitating autoimmune symptoms for 30 years. And I have tried a lot!

I've been to Western allopathic doctors, natural doctors, specialists, and many different complementary medical practitioners. I've done the supplements, the programs, the diets, the protocols, and the medications. I've followed the recommendations, chased answers, and kept trying to find the thing that would finally help my body feel supported enough to heal.





The work I do — the massage, the Reiki, the energy work — has always been part of how I support myself. And it has mattered. But my body needed more layers of support, and I kept searching for what those might be.





This past year, my body became more depleted than it had ever been. I was losing weight I couldn't afford to lose. My inflammation was increasing. My energy was disappearing. And honestly, I genuinely felt like my body was giving up.





Then I was introduced to the THERA WELLNESS® Biofield Therapy system.





I went in curious.

I came out changed.





After that first session, I didn't feel like I was dying anymore. Yes, I know that sounds dramatic but it's truly the strain I felt on my body. And that is the only way I know how to say it.





In the months since, I've gained back 10 pounds. My body started regulating again. Symptoms that had plagued me for years began to change, and some improved significantly. I felt hope come back into my body in a way I had not felt in a very long time.





This is what healing in layers looks like. This is what happens when the right tool meets a body that has been doing the foundational work.

That is why I am so determined to bring this machine to Wholly Light.





I can see the far-reaching applications of this healing technology, not just for people like me, but for so many others who are struggling to feel well, function fully, and live in a body that feels like it is working with them instead of against them.





Because of how and what it has done for me - added to everything I was already doing - I want to make these incredible changes available to the people I serve.





We only get this one life, and living in a body that does not seem to cooperate is no way to live.





Especially for women and others living with autoimmune disease, chronic symptoms, unexplained inflammation, exhaustion, pain, and the deep frustration of being told everything looks "fine" when they know their body is not fine.





I know that experience very well.





I know what it feels like to search, to try everything, to be dismissed, to keep functioning while your body is quietly screaming for help.





And I know what it feels like when something finally adds another layer of relief you didn't know was possible.





THERA WELLNESS® Biofield Therapy is a non-invasive system that works with the body's own bio-signals and energy field. Instead of using generic synthetic frequencies, it reads the individual and responds in a highly personalized way, helping support the body's natural ability to regulate, restore balance, and recover.





In plain language: it reads you, then helps your body remember how to heal itself.





The system includes over 900 issue-specific programs, and each session is tailored to the person receiving it. There is no downtime, no physical manipulation, and nothing invasive. It is gentle, personalized, and unlike anything I've ever experienced — and it works beautifully alongside every other modality I offer.





For my clients, this could open an entirely new door.





So many of the people who come to Wholly Light are carrying chronic stress, autoimmune issues, pain, inflammation, depletion, grief, trauma, nervous system overload, and bodies that feel like they have stopped cooperating. Many of them already receive massage, Reiki, and energy work here. This adds another powerful layer to the support they're already receiving.

It means someone who has been told there is nothing else to try finally has another option. It means someone who has spent years chasing answers could finally feel their body respond. It means healing support that is accessible, non-invasive, and deeply aligned with the work I already do.





The full THERA WELLNESS® system, including the device, applicators, and Vitalyzer scanner, is $50,000.





Every dollar raised will go directly toward purchasing this technology and bringing it into my practice so it can be available to the clients and community I serve.





Your gift opens a door for people who are tired, inflamed, hurting, overwhelmed, and still hoping there is another way.





It helps bring this work to the women and individuals who need more options, more support, and more than being told to just live with it.





Part of why I am so passionate about this is because I know what it feels like to need help and not know where else to turn. I know what it feels like to keep searching, keep trying, keep spending money, keep getting your hopes up, and still feel like your body is not recovering the way you need it to.





And I also know that almost every one of us knows someone who is struggling.





A mother. A sister. A friend. A partner. A client. A child.





A person who looks "fine" on the outside but is exhausted, inflamed, overwhelmed, hurting, or quietly wondering if this is just how life is going to feel from now on.





That is why this matters so much to me.





So if you are able to give on a larger level, gifting in the $5,000 to $50,000 range, I would be honored to give back in a meaningful way. If you or someone you love is interested in receiving THERA WELLNESS® Biofield Therapy once the system is in place, please reach out to me directly. I would be honored to discuss a personal thank-you with you, as scheduling and availability allow.





These thank-you sessions are not a purchase, package, or guaranteed exchange for donating. They are simply my way of giving back with the same heart behind this entire fundraiser: to help people who need another option, another layer of support, and another doorway toward feeling better in their body.





Any amount truly matters and every donation helps bring this healing technology to a community that deeply needs more options, more support, and more hope.





Thank you for believing in this with me.





Thank you for helping me bring something truly meaningful into this community.





With love and deep gratitude,

Shannon

Wholly Light ⍿ Severna Park, Maryland