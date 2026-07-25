Bringing Art and Hope to Tanzanian Children

There are only a handful of schools for deaf children in Tanzania, and only one government run school for the deaf in the northern part of the country.

Children leave their families and travel far from home just for the chance to learn. But when they arrive, something essential is missing. There is no art program, no creative outlet, no basic tools that help develop fine motor skills and self expression. No scissors. No paint. No glue. No markers.

At the same time, just miles away, girls rescued from human trafficking are beginning the long journey of healing. Many do not have safe, creative ways to process their trauma and learn skills for their futures.





That is why we are partnering with Base Camp Missions to launch Project Create.

This July, our team of seven from The Harbor Church is traveling to Tanzania to bring our own Bible based art curriculum and a full year of supplies to the school. With government approval, we will not only teach the students, we will train their teachers to continue these lessons long after we leave, creating lasting and sustainable impact.

We will also serve at Courage House, bringing art supplies like beading, clay, knitting, and needlework to girls who are healing from trafficking. These skills are not just creative, they are therapeutic, empowering, and practical tools that help restore identity and build their future.

We are a team of teachers, occupational therapists, and nonprofit leaders who believe that art is more than an activity. It is a pathway to development, healing, dignity, and hope. Through creativity, we will share the love of Christ and live out the Great Commission in a tangible and life giving way.





We cannot do this without you. Your support will help us provide:

A full year of art curriculum and supplies for students Essential tools that build motor skills and confidence Creative resources for girls recovering from trauma

Every gift helps place tools in hands, restore confidence, and bring hope where it is needed most.





Will you join us in bringing art, healing, and hope to Tanzania?

Reach out to connect with us, we'd love to tell you more. You can also donate directly to The Harbor Church and select the fund name "Tanzania".





Many Thanks and Blessings From Our Team,





Rebecca, Lucille, Rosie, Pam, Nora, Kealynn (and Eric not pictured)







