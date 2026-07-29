



Kristi, the daughter of Marty Godsmark, who lost his life too soon and unexpectedly. Whose heart aches daily as she tries her best to cope with this immense loss from across continents in an environment where emotional support is not always accessible or affordable—especially when you least expect it! 🙏💔

But here's the thing: We don't have to face these trials alone. Your help can make a significant difference, allowing Kristi and her family to come together during this challenging period in our lives. It means so much more than just reaching our goal of 23,168 DKK—it symbolizes hope, resilience, and unity amidst heartbreak.

We're inviting you all into the fold: Let's stand united with love and support for Kristi's family as they navigate through these trying times together! Remember that it doesn't take much to make a huge impact on someone else's life when they need it most. 💕🌍✨

This is more than just numbers or statistics—it’s about coming home, healing, and finding solace in the arms of those who love us unconditionally during our darkest hours. Together, we can turn this tragedy into something beautiful! Please consider helping Kristi make this journey back to Canada possible for her family's sake. Let's stand up against despair together by doing good deeds that cost little but mean so much more than words could ever express when times are tough as these ones have been... 🌈🤝

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your support and love during this time. Every bit helps the Godsmark family get closer to overcoming sorrow with dignity—together! ❤️