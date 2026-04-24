Don's i-212 waiver and visit to the USA in 2026

Dear friends,

On behalf of the kids and I (ALL OF US AMERICAN)... thanks for your support!

We're deeply grateful for the many ways God has brought good out of this situation - including a meaningful time in Israel as well as our current involvement with Crossroads International Church in Basel.

At the same time, our son David will be graduating from USMC boot camp on July 31, 2026, and we're deeply longing to be there together as a family to celebrate this achievement with him.

Don submitted via U.S. Customs and Border Protection the i-212 waiver application and we hope to have a decision in time by this coming July.

The waiver, if approved, will also allow us to seek an immigrant visa for Don so that our whole family can return to the U.S. next summer of 2027.

Thanks so much for your love and prayers.