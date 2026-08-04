BringDarkmanHome

December 12th, 2025 will be the last anyone had seen or heard from my brother. It was also the last day he posted on social media. Special events like birthdays, including his own has came and went with nothing but silence from him. In 2024, he was overly excited about his journey through sobriety. He was home in Chicago doing well. He began to reconnect with a woman from his past that now lives in Florida. He requested myself and our baby sister’s advice on moving to Florida to be with her. We both advised against it. Against our concerns, he went anyway. Things didn’t work and he was at a loss on what his next move should be. He then reached out to a relative in Atlanta GA and made his way there. That’s when things went down hill. Making this move compromised his sobriety, mental decline, stranded, losing his car, and constantly going live repeating and begging for help, even after monetary help was sent. His disappearance has launched calls to morgues, jails, and entering him into the missing persons database. My family has gathered a team to travel on the search for him. We appreciate any donations for travel and boots on the ground to bring Joseph home. Thank you and Yah Bless.