Bring the Ugandan Mukisa Childrens Choir to the US

Help this choir tour open doors for children in Uganda to go to school.

In 2027, 15 children from Uganda will have the opportunity to come to America to share their songs, stories, testimonies, worship, African drums, and traditional Ugandan dance—but we need help covering the travel costs to get them here.

The Mukisa Children’s Choir is planning to come to the United States from May through November 2027. This tour is more than a series of concerts. It is an opportunity for these children to minister in churches and communities across America with their brilliant smiles, heartfelt worship, and true life stories from Uganda.

As they travel, the choir will also help introduce families here in the U.S. to children back home in Uganda who need sponsors so they can attend school and receive care, encouragement, and opportunity.

We have seen the fruit of this before. In 2019, we helped bring the Muwendo Children’s Choir to the U.S. for six months. They shared their program in 96 venues across four states, and more than 300 Ugandan children received sponsors and were able to start school. That is 300 children and families whose lives were impacted in a lasting way. Thousands of people in the U.S. were blessed as they heard the children’s songs, testimonies, and true stories of life in Uganda.

Now we are trusting God to do it again.

Bringing a choir from Uganda to the United States is costly. Airfare, visas, passports, transportation, performance outfits, drums, and musical instruments all add up quickly. The total expected cost for the 2027 Mukisa Children’s Choir U.S. tour is approximately $126,000.

Our initial GiveSendGo goal is $70,000, which will help cover the major upfront travel and preparation expenses needed to bring the choir from Uganda to the United States. The remaining expenses will be covered through offerings received during the tour. Host homes, donated meals and donations will help cover living expenses for the choir while on tour.

Current campaign budget:

Airfare for 20 children and chaperones: $41,400

Transportation / bus purchase: $20,000

U.S. and Uganda government documents and passports: $5,500

Performance outfits, drums, and musical instruments: $3,100

Initial GiveSendGo goal: $70,000

Total expected tour cost: approximately $126,000

Every gift helps. Whether you give $25, $100, $500, or more, your generosity helps make this tour possible. If gifts exceed our campaign goal, every additional dollar will help cover remaining tour expenses and open the door for more children in Uganda to go to school.

Would you prayerfully consider giving today to help bring the Mukisa Children’s Choir to the United States? Your gift helps these children take one step closer to sharing their songs, stories, smiles, worship, and testimonies of Jesus with churches and communities across America.

Thank you for giving, praying, and helping open the door for this ministry.







