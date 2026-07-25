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Bring the Gospels to Every Phone

GoalAED 36,725 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byNitin Mittal

Bring the Gospels to Every Phone

A Digital Mission Station on WhatsApp


"How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard?"Romans 10:14


The Mission: Meeting the World Where It Lives


When Jesus gave the Great Commission to go into all the world, He called us to reach people wherever they gather. Today, over 2 billion people gather on WhatsApp.

From young seekers searching for truth to believers in remote or restricted areas who cannot safely carry a physical Bible, millions carry their primary communication tool right in their pocket.


What if anyone, anywhere, could open WhatsApp, ask a question about the life and teachings of Jesus, and receive immediate, scripture-grounded answers—completely free?


We are building a dedicated Scripture Companion AI focused exclusively on the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.


The Problem vs. The Solution


  1. The Problem: When seekers search for spiritual truth on social media or search engines, they are met with noise, theological confusion, or hostility.
  2. The Solution: We meet them directly in their inbox with gentle, uncompromised, 100% scripture-rooted Gospel truth.


While generic AI tools draw from broad, conflicting web sources, our Gospel AI uses specialized retrieval technology strictly anchored in the four Gospels. It serves as a faithful companion for pastors preparing sermons, students in deep study, and seekers taking their very first steps toward Christ.


Radical Stewardship: 100% Volunteer-Driven


Thanks to dedicated software engineers and theological scholars who have generously donated their time for this noble cause, 100% of the labor for this project is entirely free. Zero euros go toward corporate overhead or founder salaries.


Because all development work is volunteer-donated, every single euro you give goes directly to operational infrastructure. We are raising $10,000 to build a global digital mission station open 24/7/365 by funding:

  1. High-Performance AI Cloud Hosting (60%): Dedicated GPU servers and vector databases to ensure instant, accurate scriptural responses under heavy global query volume.
  2. Global WhatsApp API & Infrastructure (40%): Covering Meta’s official messaging API fees and enterprise routing so the service remains 100% free for users worldwide.


Your Impact (Kingdom Metrics)


Every gift directly expands the reach of the Gospel:

  1. $25: Puts the Gospels into the hands of ~1,500 seekers on WhatsApp.
  2. $100: Powers global AI server and messaging capacity for 2 full days.
  3. $500: Powers a full month of continuous Bible study for thousands of youth, small groups, and local church communities.
  4. $2,500: Founding Kingdom Partner — covers a quarter of our total launch infrastructure for global mission fields.


Exclusive Rewards for Our Backers


  1. Early Access Pass (Gifts of $100+): Get exclusive early access to test and use the Gospel AI on your phone before the global public release.
  2. Church & Youth Group Sponsor (Gifts of $250+): Receive a dedicated setup guide and onboarding package to introduce the bot to your entire youth ministry, Sunday school, or Bible study group.
  3. Sponsor a Gospel (Gifts of $1,000+): Symbolically sponsor the launch of one of the 4 Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John) and receive direct updates on its global engagement metrics.


Join the Digital Mission


By standing with us today, you are directly funding the digital pathway needed to bring the light of the Gospels into millions of hands and hearts across the globe.

  1. Give: Choose a giving tier above to power global access to the Word.
  2. Share: Send this link to your pastor, small group, and congregation.


Together, let's build a digital mission station for the global church!

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