Bring my son home from Alabama to Detroit to rest

My son was tragically killed in Alabama recently a couple days ago and I need my baby home so I can rest ❤️ and so he can be here with his family in Detroit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —

Birmingham police are investigating the fatal shooting of Marcus Seawright Jr., who was killed Wednesday at Monarch Ridge Apartments, located just north of Center Point.

Authorities said they believe Seawright and the suspect were arguing before the shooting occurred. Police confirmed they are actively following all potential leads but have not released any additional information about a suspect or persons of interest.

Birmingham police say an argument preceded a deadly shooting today at an apartment complex on the city's east side.

The shooting happened at 1:56 p.m. in the 2900 block of Gallant Drive. That location in the Monarch Ridge apartments, formerly known as Valley Brook Apartments.

The male victim was reportedly shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene in the grass near a playground at the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made.

The victim is Birmingham’s 25th homicide this year and the second in less than 24 hours.





He was a brother a son an uncle a nephew a cousin he was loved all over by everyone he knew it's a really sad time for us and we just want to be able to bring him from down south back to Detroit to give his family a peace of mind