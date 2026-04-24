Bring my granddaughter home

My name is Linda. Our granddaughter was born February 2025. Our daughter was in a bad place doing drugs and had decided she wanted us to adopt our granddaughter DCF intercepted when she went into birth early and they have been fighting us the whole way I’ve only been allowed one hour visit a week and that’s when they haven’t canceled at last minute which has been numerous times. I haven’t been able to work because I’ve been driving from state to state just for the one hour visit. We have ran up credit card bills paying the lawyer and court fees associated with trying to get her legal adoption put into record. during this last year and four months, we have already had biological family members passed away who are not able to meet her and my mom is elderly and she has not gotten to meet her yet either we’re trying to come up with the down payment for a civil lawyer because we feel like our rights are civil rights have been abused. Because we are white grandparents trying to get custody of a biracial baby. We have been profiled by DCF caseworkers and have even been asked. How are two white grandparents going to raise a black child? To me why is color being used as a obstacle? All children deserve to grow up, knowing who they are where they came from. DCF even tried to give permanent custody to the caretaker who happens to be black without our knowledge through the court system.

We are not trying to get free money from people. We’re just running out of funds to get the appropriate people to help us. Thank you in advance.