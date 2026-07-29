Hi my name is lasha armstrong im raising this fundraiser on behalf my daughter varreona...My friend's sister took my daughter from me, and now I'm trying to get her back through the court of Alameda my rights as her mother has been violated..This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional time for me, and I am doing everything I can and power to reunite with my daughter varreona as soon as possible. The legal process is complicated and expensive, and I am reaching out for help because I cannot do this alone.





The money raised will help cover legal fees, court costs, and other expenses needed to bring my daughter home. Every dollar will go directly and paid to the Attorney office that fighting for us make sure she return and making sure she is safe and back where she belongs with family and secure the guardianship to my mom... Your support means the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for any help you can provide during this emotional and difficult challenging time.





Thank you for donating and for standing with me and my mom as we work together bring my daughter home i miss her so much I'm very hurt . Your kindness and generosity give us hope and strength to keep going.





Thank you





Lasha



