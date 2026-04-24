Bring Mr. Cletus “Blu” Davis ashes home

Hi, my name is Hayli, I am 34 and my best friend was an elderly gentleman with dementia. Last year I had to move away and he ended up in the ER and they put him on immediate hospice. I didn’t make it back to my hometown until 2 months later. Blu had no family left so no one showed up to nursing home when he died. It took a month for anyone to even know to contact me. The nursing home got him cremated at a private facility and thry using that to their advantage. The total they said to release his ashes to me right now is over $1300. They claim reason being they are having to store him!????? I’m so mad right now!! It would be greatly appreciated if someone could help, I respect Blu enough to bring him to a better resting place then a storage shelf!