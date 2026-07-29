Bring maryellen home

Hello my name is Helen Savage and on December 12 2020 I gave birth to a beautiful little girl, Mary-Ellen. Growing up i had no mother she had passed away when I was only 2 years old. All I ever wanted was to be a mom. When I was 16 years old I was diagnosed with p.c.o.s. and was told I most likely would never have children. When I was 28 I was told that I would be able to have children with medical help. By time I was 30 I had 4 miscarriage and had given up on having children. But then at 33 I finally was able to carry to term a health beautiful baby girl. It was the greatest day of my life welcoming this beautiful bundle of joy into this world. Sadly after 17 months dcyf took her away from us. That was in 2022, now here we are in 2026 and have been fighting for her for 4 years. We have proven to the courts that we are innocent and that it's time to bring our baby girl home. We have been fighting for 4 years without a lawyer and these people who have her have been getting away with a lot of thing that they shouldn't be able to. I can't afford a lawyer cause I am on disability for a back injury I have. I have tried everything to get a pro. Bono lawyer and nobody will take it because of how long it's been going on for. We're so close to bringing her home.We won our termination case. And we did have a free lawyer for that one , but they were only able to handle that case , they're not able to take on our guardianship case. It would mean a lot to my family if you can help us reach our goal to be able to afford a lawyer. Please help us bring our little girl home. Thank so much any donation.